Kashmiri stove ‘Daan’ still used prominently in Valley

Despite modern gadgets used in rest of India, the Kashmir Valley has not yet forgotten its traditional Kashmiri stove ‘Daan’. The traditional stove is known as “Daan” in urban areas and “Daambur” in rural. This kitchen stove is said to have its own importance and has benefits apart from the cooking also. It helps to maintain the temperature of kitchens and saves people from biting cold in the winter season. Made of clay, husk and water, this traditional stove was a pre-eminent feature of Kashmiri kitchens in the past but it is no longer the case in present times due to the modernisation. The traditional way of cooking on Daan involves the use of earthen pots that naturally adds to the flavor of the dish. Locals in Kashmir believe that food cooked in earthen pots is nutrient-rich, as the Daan helps to maintain the moisture and the aroma of the cooked food.