Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes in painful condition: Jitendra Singh

Following the release of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ which escalated the discussion over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on March 14 held Congress responsible for the tragic incident of Kashmiri pandits. “Kashmiri Pandit community was made to leave their homes in the most painful condition. History witnessed the fact that all this was a cumulative outcome of a series of Congress blunders beginning from what's now recorded as infamous Nehruvian blunders,” said Jitendra Singh.