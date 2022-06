Kashmiri Pandits should stay in valley with peace, dignity: J&K’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam

Amid the ongoing targeted killings in Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam on June 03 urged Kashmiri Pandits not to leave Kashmir and said that they should stay here. “They (Kashmiri Pandits) shouldn't go, they should stay here. We have been making lamentable cries about their return for the last 30 yrs. Now they've returned and they should stay with us with peace and dignity,” said Grand Mufti.