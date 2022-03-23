Kashmiri Muslims suffered 50 times more than Pandits Sajad Lone on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ a work of fiction, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) Chairman Sajad Lone on March 22 said that the maker of the film will drown the country in hatred while also stating that Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. While addressing media persons, he said, “I appeal to Prime Minister to make him (Vivek Aghintori) Rajya Sabha MP. Otherwise, I don't know what else he will make. There is a new trend now that people like Vivek Aghintori and Anupam Kher are desperate to go to Rajya Sabha. They should be sent to Rajya Sabha, otherwise, they will drown this country in hatred,” Sajad Lone said while speaking to media persons. “There is no doubt about injustice to the Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. You cannot document the pain of just one community. We are all in it together. I have lost my own father to bullets,” Sajad Lone added.