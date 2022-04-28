Kashmir University organises 4-day ‘Shan-e-Ramadan’ festival in Srinagar

Four-day-long festival ‘Shan-e-Ramadan’ was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Srinagar. It was organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Kashmir. The purpose of the festival was to highlight the importance of this holy month and to educate students about the teachings of the Quran. Different competitions like Husn-e-Qirat, Husn-e-Naat, Husn-e-Azan related to debates and calligraphy were held. Many students participated in the festival with full of spirit. The melodious voices of participants attracted the faculty members and judges of the festival. Such types of festivals also have spiritual importance. Students lauded the efforts made by the university and demanded to continue such events.