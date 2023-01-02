Search icon
Kashmir: Two terrorists indulge in Rajouri firing

A firing incident occurred at the Dhangri area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 01. Several people got injured during the firing incident and were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said as per info, 2 terrorists came and targeted 3 houses in the upper Dangri area. “Search operation on. Police, CRPF, and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We'll try to neutralize the 2 terrorists soon.” Said the ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

