Kashmir: Mathematics teacher Bilal Ahmad develops a solar car

Bilal Ahmad, a Mathematics teacher as well as an innovator from Srinagar has made first solar car in Kashmir. He hailed from Tangmarg town in Central Kashmir. He started working on this project for over 13 years and today he drives his solar car with confidence. The innovative car made by him operates on solar energy and has solar panels all over the surface. He watched and studied about various luxury cars which were made since 1950. He modified his car by watching various videos and started adding the features in it. Initially, he wanted to make a car for disabled people but due to his financial conditions, he couldn't pursue the idea and put it on hold.