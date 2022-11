Kashmir Files row: Ashoke Pandit approaches I&B Minister to demand action against Nadav Lapid

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 left people around India agitated. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit is one of the many from the industry to have vocalised his discomfort of the remark and claimed to have approached the Information and Broadcasting Minister to take a proper action against the Jury Head.