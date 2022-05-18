Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council Chief demands handover of ‘Shivling’

While speaking on the reports of a ‘Shivling’ being discovered in the Gyanvapi Mosque Survey, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council President Nagendra Pandey on May 18 demanded that ‘Shivling’ be handed over to them. “If the idol of Baba Vishweshwar was found then how can it be a ‘wazukhana’, this can't happen now. We demand that, until the ruling comes, ‘Shivling be handed over to Kashi Vishwanath Nyas,” Nagendra Pandey said.