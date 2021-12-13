Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: How PM Modi’s dream project will change Varanasi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to the ghats of the Ganga on December 13.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.