Kashi’s development is roadmap for other cities in country PM Modi

While addressing the All India Mayors’ Conference in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 said that development in Kashi is a role model for other cities in the country. He said, “Development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country. The majority of our cities are traditional cities. Their development has also been in a traditional way. We can learn from such places about how local skills and products can be the identity of that city.”