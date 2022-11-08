Kartik Purnima Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy dip in River Kharun in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 08 took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in River Kharun on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Many other people took the holy dip along with him.