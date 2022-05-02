Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani make perfect duo for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ promotions in contrasting outfits

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were spotted in Mumbai promoting their upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Kiara looked super elegant in her red saree. Kartik donned a classy formal look. The Duo also posed in style for shutterbugs. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is all set to arrive in cinemas on May 20.