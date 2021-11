{"id":"2920067","source":"DNA","title":"Kartarpur Corridor to open from today, locals welcome Centre's decision ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will open from November 17. Locals welcome government’s decision ahead of reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was closed due to COVID pandemic. India is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19. \r

