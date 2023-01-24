Karpuri Thakur played significant role in freedom struggles Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav attended Karpuri Thakur Jayanti in Patna on January 24. Karpoori Thakur was the former Chief Minster from Bihar. He was popularly known as ‘Jan Nayak’. Nitish Kumar said he played very significant role in freedom struggles.