Karol Bagh fire Dousing operation continues at Gaffar market

Massive fire broke out at the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh, Delhi on June 12. Speaking on the incident, Dharampal Arora, President Karol Bagh, Wholesale Footwear Association said, “We got to know around 4.14 am that fire has set out. Fire tenders came half an hour later. Fire has flamed but attempts are being made to douse it. We're requesting them to spray chemicals to extinguish it.”