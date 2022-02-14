Karnataka: Verbal spat erupts between parents, teachers on students being asked to remove Hijab before entering school

Amid the ‘Hijab row’, schools reopened for classes up to 10th in Karnataka. However, parents and teachers got into an argument outside a school at Mandya on students being asked to remove Hijabs before entering campus on February 14. The Hijab row in Karnataka began this January when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they were barred from attending classes.