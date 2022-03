Karnataka: Udupi Deputy Commissioner visits schools, colleges following HC’s verdict on Hijab row

As Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions challenging Hijab ban in educational institutions, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M visited schools and colleges in the Udupi district on March 16. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Udupi Kurma Rao M informed about imposing prohibitory orders across district as a preventive measure after the HC verdict. Kurma Rao M appealed to people to respect the High Court’s judgement.