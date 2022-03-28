Karnataka: Students appearing for SSLC exams are not wearing Hijabs, says Udupi MLA

Speaking on the possible impact of hijab row on Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2022 which commenced from today, BJP Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat on March 28 said that students appearing for examination are not wearing Hijabs. “Situation in Udupi is peaceful. Government school students are removing Hijabs in schools, and students of private schools are going to their schools wearing Hijab as per government's permission. Students appearing for SSLC exams are not wearing it,” he said.