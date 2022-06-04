Karnataka: Sec 144 imposed in Srirangapatna following VHP’s call to perform pooja at mosque

In the wake of ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ call given by Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sec144 CrPC has been imposed in Srirangapatna town of Karnataka’s Mandya. The Authorities decided to impose Section 144 from evening of June 03 until June 05 from 6 am to 6 pm. Over 500 police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Earlier, the Hindu organisation threatened to enter the mosque and perform pooja there.