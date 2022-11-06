Karnataka Retired CIB officer mow down by moving car in Mysuru

Retired Central Intelligence Bureau officer RS Kulkarni (83) was mowed down by a moving car on Nov 4 in the Mysuru district of Karnataka while he was walking on the Manasagangotri campus of Mysore University. The car without a number plate and committed the crime. Police Commissioner of Mysore City, Dr Chandragupta said, “A case of murder is registered in the Jayalaxmipuram police station, investigation underway and a team of 3 police officers is formed. The reason behind the murder is not clear”