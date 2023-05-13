Karnataka Results 2023 Sanjay Raut says BJPs defeat foreshadows their loss in 2024 elections

Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut says If Congress is winning in Karnataka then it is the defeat of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Seeing their defeat, they fielded Bajrang Bali but their mace fell on the BJP. What is happening in Karnataka is what will happen in 2024.