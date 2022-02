Karnataka: Restaurant owner in Udupi, provides free food to needy people for past 10 years

A restaurant owner in Udupi, Karnataka distributes free food to the poor, migrants, and needy people for the past 10 years. While talking to ANI, restaurant owner Nazir Ahmed said, “I have been doing this for the past 10 years. I feed humans, not on the basis of castes or religion. We cook extra food every day for the needy.”