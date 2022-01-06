Karnataka resident creates decorative items from waste intends to make Kalaburagi a Green City

A resident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka started creating decorative items during the lockdown period using the waste materials like plastic bottles and pipes and has now made over 200 items intending to make his city a Green city. “I started making these items during the lockdown and till now I have made over 200 items using waste materials like plastic bottles and pipes,” Kadechur said.