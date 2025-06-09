Karnataka Rain News Waterlogging Hits Karnataka After Heavy Rainfall Several Areas Submerged

Heavy rainfall lashes Karnataka leading to severe waterlogging in Dharwad and nearby regions. Streets turned into streams, daily life disrupted, and several areas now submerged under water. Watch the latest visuals from the ground, including flooded roads, stranded vehicles, and residents battling the downpour. Authorities are on alert as more rain is expected in the coming days.