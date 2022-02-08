Karnataka: Protest erupts outside MGM College amid Udupi hijab controversy

Amid the hijab controversy in Karnataka, a protest in Udupi erupted outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College (MGM) on February 08. Boys in the morning arrived wearing saffron stoles and turbans outside the college, followed by a protest. On asking about the reason for wearing the stoles and turbans, the students said that they were doing it for equality. “We want equality, all are one. Why are they (girls wearing hijab) wearing hijabs?” a student said to ANI. Girls with hijabs on the other hand were denied entry to the classrooms.The Karnataka High Court will hear a plea against hijab ban in several junior colleges of state on February 08.