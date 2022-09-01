Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idga maidan in Hubli

Union minister Pralhad Joshi attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idga maidan in Hubli on August 31. He offered prayers and took blessings of Lord Ganesha. Meanwhile, a poster of Savarkar was being put up in the pandal which has triggered controversy. On being asked about the installation of Savarkar's poster in Ganesh pandal in Hubli, Joshi said,” It is put as a backdrop. That is a normal thing in India. The organizers believe Savarkar is a great patriot so they have put it. What's wrong with it?”