Karnataka Posters wishing DK Shivakumar on his birthday put up outside his residence in Bengaluru

Posters with birthday wishes for KPCC chief DK Shivakumar were put up outside his residence in Bengaluru on May 15. Supporters gathered with cake to celebrate Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief’s birthday. Notably, Congress got a thumping majority in Karnataka elections on May 13 and are set to announce the Chief Minister today.