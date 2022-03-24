Karnataka Posters banning Muslim stalls pop up at temple fairs of Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple

Soon after the ban on hijab, Banners announcing the ban on Muslim stalls were seen at the annual fair of Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple near Mangaluru district in Karnataka on March 23. However, the temple authority denied authorising any such banner and said that it has been put up without bringing in their notice. The same banner was reportedly seen at other temples including Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, and Mahalingeshwara across Karnataka.