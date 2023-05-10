Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Polls: Pralhad Joshi casts his vote in Hubballi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi along with his family on May 10 cast their vote in Hubballi. They cast votes in Bhavani Nagar, Vivekananda Colony of Hubballi. Pralhad Joshi said, “I am so happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy. A good number of people are coming to the polling station. And people are interested in bringing back the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.” The voting is being held for 224 Assembly Constituencies of Karnataka, for which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.