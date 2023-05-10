Karnataka Polls: Pralhad Joshi casts his vote in Hubballi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi along with his family on May 10 cast their vote in Hubballi. They cast votes in Bhavani Nagar, Vivekananda Colony of Hubballi. Pralhad Joshi said, “I am so happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy. A good number of people are coming to the polling station. And people are interested in bringing back the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.” The voting is being held for 224 Assembly Constituencies of Karnataka, for which 2,615 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.