Karnataka Polls No question over seeking anybody’s support says BJP leader K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on May 12 said that there is no possibility of the BJP forming a coalition government in Karnataka. While exuding confidence in the party, he said that the BJP will cross the 113-mark and that ground-level support is towards BJP. He said, “I am very confident tomorrow Karnataka BJP is going to break two jinxes. One, after 1985, a political party has not come back to power again twice in succession and second that BJP Karnataka has not crossed 113 on our own till now. We are very confident when BJP is crossing 113 mark of our own and there is no question of seeking anybody’s support.”