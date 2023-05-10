Karnataka Polls: “Nationalist Muslims are with BJP,” BJP leader KS Eshwarappa casts vote

Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa cast his vote at a polling booth in Shivamogga on May 10. “BJP will win with full majority. Congress and JD(S) tried hard to appease the Muslims. However, the nationalist Muslims are with us. Hindutva supports BJP in Karnataka. PM Modi is a world leader,” he said while speaking to ANI. The voting is being done for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. 2,615 candidates are in the fray as the voting for Assembly Elections is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.