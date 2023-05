Karnataka Polls: JD(S) Candidate HD Revanna offers prayers at temple in Holenarasipura

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and candidate HD Revanna along with his family members offered prayers at a temple in Holenarasipura city of Karnataka on May 10. He is contesting from Holenarasipura Assembly constituency. The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.