Karnataka Polls: HD Kumaraswamy, his family cast votes in Ramanagara

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on May 10 cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023, at a polling booth in Ramanagara. His family members also cast their votes for Assembly Elections in Ramanagara. “We are requesting people to bless JDS candidates to get proper development. Our party will be going to be a King,” HD Kumaraswamy said after casting his vote. Voting for 224 assembly seats is being held across Karnataka on May 10. The fate of 2,615 candidates is in the fray as the voting for the Assembly Elections is underway. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

