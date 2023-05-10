Search icon
Karnataka Polls: BJP will win elections with more than 150 seats, says wife of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Amid voting for Karnataka Polls, the wife of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chennamma on May 10 stated that BJP will win the election and will get more than 150 seats. “He (Basavaraj Bommai) will win with more than 50,000 votes. BJP is winning the election and will get more than 150 seats,” Chennamma said. The voting is being held for 224 Assembly Constituencies of Karnataka for which 2,615 candidates are in the fray as the voting is underway, whereas the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

