Karnataka Polls BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje casts vote in Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje cast her vote in Bengaluru on May 10. The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates being in the fray. “Voters should come to polling booths and vote in high percentage and bring a good government,” says Shobha Karandlaje. “People should come out and vote. The assurances given by my party have been fulfilled and I hope that people will accept the party whose assurances have been fulfilled,” says BJP leader Sadananda Gowda.