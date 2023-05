Karnataka Polls: Actors Upendra Rao and Raghavendra Rajkumar cast votes in Bengaluru

Kannada film industry actors Upendra Rao and Raghavendra Rajkumar cast their votes on May 10 as the voting process for Karnataka Assembly Polls is underway. ‘Kabza’ movie actor Upendra Rao reached the polling booth in Kathriguppe of Bengaluru, while the veteran actor Raghavendra Rajkumar came to cast his vote along with his actor son Yuva Rajkumar at a polling booth in Bengaluru.