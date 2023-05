Karnataka Polls 2023: State Revenue Minister R Ashoka, his wife cast vote in Bengaluru

Revenue Minister of Karnataka R Ashoka, along with his wife, cast their votes in Bengaluru. They cast their votes at polling station number 22 in Jalahalli Village of Bengaluru. The voting is being for 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. 2,615 candidates are in fray as the voting for Assembly Elections is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.