Karnataka Polls 2023: Former CM, Congress leader G Parameshwara casts vote in Tumakuru

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara casts his vote at a polling booth in Siddharth Nagar of Tumakuru district on May 10. Voting for 224 assembly seats in the state is being held on May 10 in a single-phased manner. The fate of 2,615 candidates is in the fray as the voting for the Assembly Elections is underway.