Karnataka Polls 2023: DK Shivakumar offers prayers at Sri Kenkeramma Temple before casting vote

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar visited and offered prayers at Sri Kenkeramma Temple in Kanakapur on May 10. Voting for 224 assembly seats in the state is being held on May 10 in a single-phased manner. The fate of 2,615 candidates is in the fray as the voting for the Assembly Elections is underway. While speaking to media, DK Shivakumar and urged the voters to vote for change in Karnataka .