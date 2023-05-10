Karnataka Polls 2023 DK Shivakumar casts vote in Kanakpura constituency

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar cast vote at a polling booth in Kanakpura constituency on May 10. Voting for 224 assembly seats is being held across Karnataka on May 10. The fate of 2,615 candidates is in the fray as the voting for the Assembly Elections is underway. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.