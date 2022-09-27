Karnataka Police detained over 80 people associated with PFI SDPI

Karnataka Police has detained over 80 people associated with PFI and SDPI, informed ADGP Alok Kumar on September 27. Addressing a Press Conference, Kumar said, “Based on intelligence inputs, we conducted raids and caught over 80 people associated with PFI and SDPI. 20 more people are also being questioned. They have been sent to preventive custody. They were planning to incite communal violence/public disorder.”