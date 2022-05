Karnataka: Police detain Sri Ram Sena workers for performing ‘Aarti’ on loudspeakers at Hubli temple

Sri Ram Sena workers performed ‘Suprabhat Aarti’ on Loudspeaker at Hanuman temple in Hubli city of Karnataka on May 09. Later, the workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Hanuman Temple in Shanti Nagar in Bengaluru.