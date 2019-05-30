Karnataka Police constable turns fiber baton into flute

A constable posted at the Hubli Rural Police Station has converted his fibre baton into a flute, through which he belts out melodies during his time off from duty. Head Constable Chandrakant S Hutagi turned his fiber baton into a flute to fulfil a hobby. While talking to ANI, he said, “Playing the flute has been my hobby ever since I was in high school. However, due to long working hours, I could not manage time to play the flute at home. So, I decided to do something with the 'lathi' and made a flute out of it.” A video of Hutagi playing the flute was shared on social media by Bhaskar Rao, the Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru.