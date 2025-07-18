Karnataka News Virat Kohli Deleted Clip Resurfaces As Karnataka Govt Blames RCB For Stampede

RCB Blamed for Deadly Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka Govt Report Cites Kohli Video, Mismanagement | July 17, 2025The Karnataka government has held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsible for the tragic June 4, 2025, stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 50. A government report points to RCB’s lapses and mismanagement, alongside DNA Networks and the Karnataka State Cricket Association, for hosting an event without prior police permission. RCB’s public promotion, including a now-deleted Virat Kohli video, fueled chaos as nearly 3 lakh fans gathered for RCB’s maiden IPL title celebration. The late announcement of limited free passes misled fans into believing the event was open to all. The resurfaced Kohli clip has sparked controversy, while the Karnataka government has suspended top police officials and launched a one-man commission to investigate. Get the latest on this shocking incident, RCB’s role, and the ongoing probe.