Karnataka News Top Naxal Commander Vikram Gowda Shot Dead In Udupi Encounter | Maoist Leader Killed

Udupi Encounter: Top Naxal Commander Vikram Gowda Killed In Encounter In Karnataka | Maoist Leader A prime Maoist leader from Karnataka, Vikram Gowda, was killed in an alleged exchange of fire between Anti Naxal Force (ANF) and a team of Maoists at Kabbinale area near Hebri of Udupi district on Monday (November 18, 2024) night. A top police official confirmed Gowda’s death to The Hindu without revealing the time of the encounter. #vikramgowda #naxal #breakingnews #Maoistsleader #karnatakanews