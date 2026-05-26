Karnataka News Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar Will High Command Change CM

Is a major leadership change coming to Karnataka? The political drama in the Karnataka Congress has reached a boiling point as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrive in Delhi for crucial, high-stakes meetings with the Congress High Command. With intense speculation swirling about a potential leadership transition, top leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and K.C. Venugopal are holding separate, closed-door discussions to resolve the deepening crisis.