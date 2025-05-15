Karnataka News Karnataka Man Strangles Father Attempts To Stage Accident; Arrested | Bengaluru

Karnataka News: Karnataka Man Strangles Father, Attempts To Stage Accident; Arrested | Bengaluru Karnataka Man Kills Father, Tries to Fake Electrocution Death In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, a man allegedly murdered his father and attempted to cover it up as an electrocution death. The crime took place on May 11 at the Apollo Ice Cream Factory. CCTV footage revealed a violent altercation between Nagesh (55) and his son Surya around 1:45 am. After a physical fight, Surya strangled his father with a white cloth while an accomplice helped him. They then staged the scene by placing the body on a bed and applying electric shock to his fingers to make it appear as an accidental death. The motive for the crime remains under investigation, with police suspecting a personal feud between father and son. The truth was uncovered after Nagesh's sister filed a complaint, prompting further investigation. Surya has been arrested, while his accomplice remains unidentified and on the run.