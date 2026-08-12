Karnataka News CM Shivakumar Allocates Portfolios To 23 Ministers; Check Full List

Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar allocated portfolios to 23 ministers in his expanded Cabinet, just ahead of the state legislature's monsoon session. Chief Minister Shivakumar has retained several high-profile departments—including Finance, Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Intelligence, Information, Law & Justice, Cabinet Affairs, Town & Country Planning, and Urban Local Bodies under BDA and BMRDA, along with all unallocated portfolios. The allocation comes after extensive consultations with the Congress central leadership to balance regional and factional dynamics.