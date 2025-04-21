Karnataka News Bengaluru ADCP Vikash Reveals Chilling Details In Ex-DGP Om Prakash Murder Case

Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash Death: Bengaluru Additional CP Vikash Kumar Confirms Details | Murder Suspected

Bengaluru Additional CP Vikash Kumar confirmed the death of former DGP and IGP Om Prakash, suspected to be a murder involving a sharp weapon. The incident occurred between 4–4:30 PM. Om Prakash's son is filing a complaint, after which an FIR will be registered. So far, no arrests have been made, and initial investigation suggests the case may be internal in nature.

Bengaluru Additional CP Vikash Kumar said, "Today afternoon around 4–4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered... After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out... Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature... It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death..."